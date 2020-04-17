ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney theme parks around the world are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean there can't be a little Disney magic for your kids at bedtime.
Disney announced its "Disney Bedtime Hotline" is open for calls from now until the end of April.
To get Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy on the phone, you just have to call 1-877-7-MICKEY.
Disney said this will gives kids something to look forward to when they go to bed. And, it will give parents a little bit of a break.
You can find more information here.
