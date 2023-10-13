Taylor Swift concert film to bring 'Eras Tour' to Northeast Ohio theaters

"Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" is coming to AMC Theatres beginning October 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Get ready, Swifties!

Northeast Ohioans will finally have their chance to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

On Thursday morning, Swift announced that on Oct. 13, "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" will be coming to AMC Theatres across the country, including two locations in Northeast Ohio.

The concert film experience will be shown at the AMC Ridge Park Square 8 in Brooklyn as well as at the AMC Westwood Town Center 6 in Rocky River.

Tickets for the movie will be priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children. Advanced tickets can be purchased HERE.

AMC describes the movie as a "once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called 'A Cultural Juggernaut.'"

Additionally, the movie will be also offered at the following theaters:

Cinemark

Valley View

Strongsville

Macedonia

Cuyahoga Falls

North Canton

Wooster

Regal

Westlake

Massillon

Akron

Medina

Willoughby

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift announced the movie with an official trailer, which can be watched below.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct. 13th, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm…. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023