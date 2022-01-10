x
Lamont 'edits' New Jersey website's headline seemingly dissing Connecticut, Murphy responds

A tweet - and story - seemingly dissing Connecticut caught Gov. Ned Lamont's attention.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Could a Twitter war be brewing between Connecticut and New Jersey – over pizza?

That might be the case after a tweet from NJ.com linking to a story seemingly dissing the Nutmeg State caught Gov. Ned Lamont’s attention on Tuesday.

The article – which is behind a subscription paywall – listed 10 alleged reasons why New Jersey is supposedly better than Connecticut.

It took aim at the Hartford Yard Goats, the Merritt Parkway, Connecticut-native John Mayer, and who has the best pizza. (Hint: It's not New Jersey.)

Lamont responded by giving the tweet a light edit.

“There. I fixed it for you,” he wrote.

He changed the headline to: “The reason why New Jersey is jealous of Connecticut.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy chimed in.

Some folks on Twitter users had to say about the pizza war brewing.

According to NJ.com, the article is part of a weekly series where they take on all other 49 states that “regularly use New Jersey as a punchline.” They’ve started with the Tri-State Area.

