Newington man serenades McDonald's workers in viral video

Michael Minelli comes from a family of singers, and now he's using his talent to bring a smile and a song to others.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Newington man has gone viral for the special way he put in his order at a McDonald's restaurant.

Michael Minelli said he's been singing his whole life and comes from a family of entertainers.

He decided to surprise employees at the McDonald's location by singing his order, and it turned out to be a big hit!

Minelli said after he shared the video on TikTok, it gained 30,000 views in a short period of time.

"It means a lot to me because of the humble beginnings when I first started, there was no love," Minelli said. "There was a lot of doubt, There was a lot of people questioning if I was making the right moves and doing the right things with my life and my career, so to finally get accepted and appreciated by the people that I'm closest to and grew up with and also complete strangers that I never met before around the world, getting messages from people in different countries and languages, it means so much to me."

The future is looking bright for the independent artist, Minelli is working on some new music and he's scheduled for a one-hour set at the Newington Extravaganza on July 16th.

