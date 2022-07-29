Pop culture convention 'Terrificon' makes return to Mohegan Sun

“It’s a three-day celebration of all things geeky and nerdy,” said Terrificon founder Mitch Hallock.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun is doubling down on their bet that the event known at “Terrificon” will have another successful year in the new convention center on property.

Terrificon is a Comic-Con-style show that appeals to comic book fans, cosplayers, and all things pop culture.

“It’s the ‘Woodstock’ for comic fans, science fiction fans, and fantasy fans," said Mitch Hallock, Terrificon founder and show producer. "It’s a three-day celebration of all things geeky and nerdy.”

Terrificon returned to Mohegan Sun in 2021 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. This year, the feeling from both organizers and vendors is that the show is much closer to how it used to run.

“It’s fantastic to see it back after what the world has gone through – to see everything back and vibrant again and invite all those guests back to the property, it’s awesome to see,” said Dan Webster, Mohegan Sun’s senior vice president of resort operations.

Terrificon 2022 at Mohegan Sun 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

James Enck is a vendor who sells comic books and light sabers at shows all over the region. Enck traveled to Terrificon from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, for the 2022 version of the show and remarked he was happy about coming back to more of a pre-pandemic atmosphere.

“The past two years have been extremely slow, especially because everything had to go online. No one wanted to go out and be with other people. Now, everyone wants to be interacting again,” Enck said.

“It’s just nice to just see all the faces here smiling and having a great time,” Webster added.

Terrificon runs from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31. To learn more, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.