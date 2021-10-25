x
Trending Now: A large wager placed on the World Series, rental car company to offer electric option

Also trending is a lawsuit from one Illinois woman claiming Poptarts is short-changing people on its filling.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Texas furniture store owner could walk away with millions if the Houston Astros win this year's World Series. 

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is known to place big bets behind his local teams, and this time he's betting $3.3 million dollars that the Astros will take home the commissioner's trophy. 

If the Astros win, Mattress Mack's payout could be $36 million dollars. 

Rental car company Hertz is expanding its fleet. 

The company announced it will add Tesla Model 3 Sedans to its fleet of vehicles. 

Bloomberg reports Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Model 3 Sedans, and the company plans to make them available to renters in the U.S. and Europe as early as November. 

To help spread the word, the company enlisted NFL player Tom Brady for a quick ad about the new additions. 

Have you ever been eating a snack like peanut butter crackers, and wished there was more peanut butter?

An Illinois woman wasn't satisfied with the amount of strawberry filling inside Kellogg's strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts, so she is filing a lawsuit against the company. 

The $5-million-dollar lawsuit claims Kellogg is misleading customers by giving an impression that the fruit filling contains a "greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does."

Kellogg's has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. 

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

