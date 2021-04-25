With the Academy Awards tonight, here's 30 movie trivia questions for you

Here are 30 questions to test your movie knowledge! The answers are at the end.

1) The movie “The Love Bug” was about

Valentine’s Day A car with a mind of it’s own Amorous insects A couple with a cold

2) “Apollo 13” is about the ill fated moon mission. Who directed it?

Ron Howard Tom Hanks Tony Scott Ridley Scott

3) The 2001 film “Ocean’s Eleven” is based on the 1960 film “Ocean’s 11.” What actor or actress appeared in both?

Ernest Borgnine Frank Sinatra Angie Dickenson Shirley MacLaine

4) The famous chase scene in “Bullitt” involves two cars. What are they?

Chevy Camaro and a Ford Fairlane Plymouth Barracuda and an AMC Marlin Chrysler 300 and Ford Mustang Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger

5) Who was in the 1966 film, “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”?

Eve Marie Saint Jonathan Winters Alan Arkin All of the above

6) How many Harry Potter films are there?

5 8 7 8

7) In “Love Actually,” Emma Thompson’s character is the brother of a character played by

Alan Rickman Hugh Grant Bill Night Colin Firth

8) Which one of these films did not win the Academy Award for Best Picture?

“Moonlight” “Annie Hall” “Crash” “Bohemian Rhapsody”

9) What or who do these films have in common, “Dunkirk,” “Inception,” “Justice League,” “The Prestige”?

John Williams Ridley Scott Christopher Nolan Nominated for Best Picture

10) “National Velvet” is about

A velvet dress that becomes a national sensation A race winning horse A velvet manufacturer that suddenly finds success A chanteuse with a velvet voice

11) There are three films in the “Back To The Future” series. What years do they time travel to?

1955, 2015, 1885 1957, 2017, 1887 1954, 2014, 1884 1956, 2016, 1886

12) In the film “The Iron Giant,” who is the voice of the giant?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Jason Statham Tom Cruise Vin Diesel

13) In “Mission: Impossible III,” Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt travels to

Australia Moscow Shanghai Vienna

14) Who stars in “The Notebook”?

Ryan Gosling Chris Pratt Chris Evans Ryan Reynolds

15) Robert Downey Jr. played Ironman in how many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

5 6 9 10

16) What are the dying words of Charles Foster Kane in Citizen Kane?

“Rosebud” “Marion” “Why?” “No”

17) In The Matrix, which pill does Neo take, the blue or the red?

Red Blue

18) How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won?

One Two Three Four

19) For what movie did Steven Spielberg win his first Oscar for Best Director?

“Jaws” "Schindler’s List” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” “Catch Me If You Can”

20) Which movie was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards?

“Arrival” “Hidden Figures” “La La Land” “Hell or High Water”

21) In “Speed,” why is Annie’s driver’s license suspended?

Speeding No insurance Accident DUI

22) What’s the name of the skyscraper in “Die Hard?”

Fox Tower Glass Tower Nakatomi Plaza McClain Plaza

23) If you watch the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, what film take place second?

The Incredible Hulk Captain America Captain Marvel The Avengers

24) What actor starred in several movies produced in Europe that are generically called “Spaghetti Westerns”?

Clint Eastwood Burt Reynolds Paul Newman Gary Cooper

25) This 1980 box-office failure ruined the career of The Deer Hunter director Michael Cimino was called

“Heaven’s Gate” “Ishtar” “Popeye” “Zapped”

26) Pierce Brosnan’s first movie as 007 was:

“The World Is Not Enough” “GoldenEye” “Moonraker” “Die Another Day”

27) What car did James Bond not drive?

AMC Hornet BMW 850 Chevy Vega Ford Mustang

28) Paul Newman and his wife Joann Woodward lived in what Connecticut town?

Greenwich Darien New Milford Westport

29) Francis Ford Coppola directed “The Godfather.” What character is still alive at the end of the movie?

Fredo Corleone Sonny Corleone Vito Corleone Don Corleone

30) What FOX61 anchor appears in the Australian film, “The Comet Kids”?

Amanda Raus Brent Hardin Tim Lammers Erika Arias

Correct answers: