Here are 30 questions to test your movie knowledge! The answers are at the end.
1) The movie “The Love Bug” was about
- Valentine’s Day
- A car with a mind of it’s own
- Amorous insects
- A couple with a cold
2) “Apollo 13” is about the ill fated moon mission. Who directed it?
- Ron Howard
- Tom Hanks
- Tony Scott
- Ridley Scott
3) The 2001 film “Ocean’s Eleven” is based on the 1960 film “Ocean’s 11.” What actor or actress appeared in both?
- Ernest Borgnine
- Frank Sinatra
- Angie Dickenson
- Shirley MacLaine
4) The famous chase scene in “Bullitt” involves two cars. What are they?
- Chevy Camaro and a Ford Fairlane
- Plymouth Barracuda and an AMC Marlin
- Chrysler 300 and Ford Mustang
- Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger
5) Who was in the 1966 film, “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”?
- Eve Marie Saint
- Jonathan Winters
- Alan Arkin
- All of the above
6) How many Harry Potter films are there?
- 5
- 8
- 7
- 8
7) In “Love Actually,” Emma Thompson’s character is the brother of a character played by
- Alan Rickman
- Hugh Grant
- Bill Night
- Colin Firth
8) Which one of these films did not win the Academy Award for Best Picture?
- “Moonlight”
- “Annie Hall”
- “Crash”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
9) What or who do these films have in common, “Dunkirk,” “Inception,” “Justice League,” “The Prestige”?
- John Williams
- Ridley Scott
- Christopher Nolan
- Nominated for Best Picture
10) “National Velvet” is about
- A velvet dress that becomes a national sensation
- A race winning horse
- A velvet manufacturer that suddenly finds success
- A chanteuse with a velvet voice
11) There are three films in the “Back To The Future” series. What years do they time travel to?
- 1955, 2015, 1885
- 1957, 2017, 1887
- 1954, 2014, 1884
- 1956, 2016, 1886
12) In the film “The Iron Giant,” who is the voice of the giant?
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Jason Statham
- Tom Cruise
- Vin Diesel
13) In “Mission: Impossible III,” Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt travels to
- Australia
- Moscow
- Shanghai
- Vienna
14) Who stars in “The Notebook”?
- Ryan Gosling
- Chris Pratt
- Chris Evans
- Ryan Reynolds
15) Robert Downey Jr. played Ironman in how many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
- 5
- 6
- 9
- 10
16) What are the dying words of Charles Foster Kane in Citizen Kane?
- “Rosebud”
- “Marion”
- “Why?”
- “No”
17) In The Matrix, which pill does Neo take, the blue or the red?
- Red
- Blue
18) How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won?
- One
- Two
- Three
- Four
19) For what movie did Steven Spielberg win his first Oscar for Best Director?
- “Jaws”
- "Schindler’s List”
- “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
- “Catch Me If You Can”
20) Which movie was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards?
- “Arrival”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “La La Land”
- “Hell or High Water”
21) In “Speed,” why is Annie’s driver’s license suspended?
- Speeding
- No insurance
- Accident
- DUI
22) What’s the name of the skyscraper in “Die Hard?”
- Fox Tower
- Glass Tower
- Nakatomi Plaza
- McClain Plaza
23) If you watch the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, what film take place second?
- The Incredible Hulk
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- The Avengers
24) What actor starred in several movies produced in Europe that are generically called “Spaghetti Westerns”?
- Clint Eastwood
- Burt Reynolds
- Paul Newman
- Gary Cooper
25) This 1980 box-office failure ruined the career of The Deer Hunter director Michael Cimino was called
- “Heaven’s Gate”
- “Ishtar”
- “Popeye”
- “Zapped”
26) Pierce Brosnan’s first movie as 007 was:
- “The World Is Not Enough”
- “GoldenEye”
- “Moonraker”
- “Die Another Day”
27) What car did James Bond not drive?
- AMC Hornet
- BMW 850
- Chevy Vega
- Ford Mustang
28) Paul Newman and his wife Joann Woodward lived in what Connecticut town?
- Greenwich
- Darien
- New Milford
- Westport
29) Francis Ford Coppola directed “The Godfather.” What character is still alive at the end of the movie?
- Fredo Corleone
- Sonny Corleone
- Vito Corleone
- Don Corleone
30) What FOX61 anchor appears in the Australian film, “The Comet Kids”?
- Amanda Raus
- Brent Hardin
- Tim Lammers
- Erika Arias
Correct answers:
1) b 2) a 3) c 4) d 5) d 6) d 7) b 8) d 9) c 10) b 11) a 12) d 13) c 14) a 15) d 16) a 17) a 18) c 19) b 20) c 21) a 22) c 23) c 24) a 25) a 26) b 27) c 28) d 29) a 30) b