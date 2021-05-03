The Beach Boys to perform on August 29 at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport

Tickets go on sale Friday May 7 at 10 a.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — We're picking good vibrations and they are coming from Bridgeport!

On Sunday, August 29, the legendary band The Beach Boys are scheduled to perform in the new Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre.

The band known for timeless classics like "Surfin' USA" and "I Get Around," is scheduled to perform that Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 7, at 10 a.m.

Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago are set to perform. The show will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.

For more information, click here.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.