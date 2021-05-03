x
The Beach Boys to perform on August 29 at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport

Tickets go on sale Friday May 7 at 10 a.m.
Credit: CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP
FILE - In this June 2, 2012 file photo, Mike Love, right, of The Beach Boys, performs alongside fellow band member David Marks at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Brian Wilson says he felt blindsided by a news release from his Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love that ended the good vibrations on the band's 50th anniversary tour. Wilson says the expectation was that both sides would help craft and approve the news release. That didn't happen and now he thinks it's Love's turn to reach out. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — We're picking good vibrations and they are coming from Bridgeport! 

On Sunday, August 29, the legendary band The Beach Boys are scheduled to perform in the new Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre. 

The band known for timeless classics like "Surfin' USA" and "I Get Around," is scheduled to perform that Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 7, at 10 a.m. 

Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago are set to perform. The show will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks. 

For more information, click here

