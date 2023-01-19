The Hartford Boat Show returns to Mohegan Sun

The Winter tradition is up and running for the first time since 2020.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — It’s been a three-year pause due to the pandemic but for the first time since 2020, the Hartford Boat Show is a go in the Earth Expo at Mohegan Sun.

This year, it’s the 54th edition of the Boat Show which has been in various venues over the past five decades.

"We started out at the Hartford Armory, we went to the Hartford Civic Center, The Hartford Coliseum, and here we are at Mohegan Sun," said Bob Petzold the chairman of the Hartford Boat Show.

The expo center is filled with an array of boats and personal watercraft. There are about 150,000 square feet dedicated to all things aquatic.

"We have not had this show since 2020 and it’s unbelievable how beautiful this entire building is right now," said Jen Kawecki the managing director of the Connecticut Marine Trades Association.

For those looking to go big on the water – it’s easy to do that at the boat show with a number of vessels fetching price tags north of one million dollars. Petzold said there is a range.

"If you’re looking for an inflatable boat, if you’re looking for a pontoon boat, a center console, we have some electric boats here and you’ll see some yachts," said Petzold said.

For so many boat enthusiasts, the main focus of the 2023 edition of the Hartford Boat Show was just to be together again.

"This is part of being in Connecticut," said Kawecki. "This is what we all look forward to in January because January is gray, and this is beautiful and it’s big and it’s fun."

Tickets to the Hartford Boat Show cost $14 and must be purchased online... To find out more click.

