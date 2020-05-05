What star will be revealed next? | The Masked Singer is down to the final 5

Season 3 of FOX's The Masked Singer is down to the stars behind Rhino, Night Angel, Turtle, Kitty and Frog -- who do you think will be unmasked next?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Are you ready for the final 5?

For weeks, viewers have only speculated who is underneath these masks.

Now, some of those questions will finally be answered.

Last week, another star was unmasked.

The helmet came off of Astronaut revealing country crooner, Hunter Hayes!

Let your guesses from home continue!

Other stars revealed this season include singer-songwriter Bret Michaels, actress and social influencer Jordyn Woods and three-time Super Bowl-winning Tight End, Rob Gronkowski.