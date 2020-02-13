The Masked Singer National tour set to stop at Mohegan Sun Arena

You watched on FOX, now see it live at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Can you guess who is behind the mask?

You have watched the hit show on FOX61, now you can watched it live as the Masked Singer goes on tour.

The tour begins its 45 date tour in Detroit. It will make a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 14 and then end at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 1.

Each night the TV show will be brought to life to stage, complete with surprise celebrity hosts and new performances. A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city.