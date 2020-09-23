The Masked Singer set to premiere new season on September 23 at 8 PM

Season 4 looks to hold a whole bunch of surprises up its sleeves with all new masked characters like giraffe, squiggly, and crocodile.

It is almost that time!

On September 23 FOX's hit show, The Masked Singer,will premiere its new season starting at 8 PM.

Season 4 looks to hold a whole bunch of surprises up its sleeves with all new masked characters ranging from giraffe, squiggly, crocodile, broccoli, dragon, lips, and so many more!

Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger return as panelists and Nick Cannon reprises his role as host.

To find out more about the contestants this year and to get a hard start on their clues, click here.

After The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong hosts a new show called "I Can See Your Voice."

Sounds like a great night of television Wednesday night, so be sure to tune in!