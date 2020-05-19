x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

entertainment

Road to the Finals | FOX's The Masked Singer two-night finale starts Tuesday at 8PM

The stars behind the Turtle, Night Angel and Frog masks are the only three left to battle it out for the 'Golden Mask'.

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Who’s ready for two epic nights of masked madness?

Competition for that top prize of the 'Golden Mask' returns in full form Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and it's the mother of all face-offs!

The first night of a two-night finale, FOX's The Masked Singer is close to crowning its Season 3 winner!

The stars behind the Turtle, Night Angel and Frog masks are the only three left to battle it out.

On last week's episode, Rhino Mask turned out to be World Series-winning pitcher, Barry Zito.

Did you guess it right? 

RELATED: 'A Day in the Mask' | Masked Singer returns for semi-finals battle

For weeks, viewers have only speculated who is underneath these masks.

Now, your last three questions will soon be answered.

Let your guesses from home continue and watch tonight's all new episode on FOX61 at 8 p.m.

The finals will air Wednesday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: All your favorite performances | Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular Wednesday at 8PM