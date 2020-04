The episode aired April 1

*MAJOR SPOILER ALERT AHEAD*

In the latest episode for FOX's The Masked Singer, there was a major reveal.

For weeks, viewers have only speculated who was underneath the mask to the towering white tiger.

On Wednesday, those questions were finally answered.

The white tiger turned out to be the three-time Super Bowl-winning Tight End, formerly of the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski.