Steve Carell visits Mondo for some pizza in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Not to be cheesy but this pizza shop in Middletown got some extra pizazz when this star arrived for a slice or two.
Movie star Steve Carell was seen at Mondo Restaurant Wednesday. According to Mondo Restaurant's Facebook page, Carell was served a large cheese pizza.
The post described him as "could not have been nicer."
Unfortunately, the writer of the post did not ask for a picture with Carell because they did not want to bother him. They did say they already regret that decision but as some sort of consultation to the poster, it is not every day you get to meet the one and only Michael Scott!
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.