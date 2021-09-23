Netflix announces new batch of true crime docs — including 2nd season of 'Tiger King'

Netflix said "Tiger King 2" is "coming this year."

TAMPA, Fla. — The true crime documentary series we never knew we needed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is getting a second season.

"Tiger King 2" is coming out in 2021, Netflix announced in a news release Thursday.

According to Netflix, 64 million households watched the first season of "Tiger King" in its first four weeks on the streaming service.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" was released in March 2020 and followed zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage — aka "Joe Exotic" — as he allegedly hired people to kill his rival, Carole Baskin, who owns a nonprofit animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida.

Netflix released footage from the upcoming season in a "title announcement" trailer, which featured Baskin walking in slow-motion down a hallway, a billboard asking "Who murdered Don Lewis?," someone boarding an airplane with Exotic's face on it, a phone interview from prison with Exotic and a large portrait of Exotic above a bust of Baskin.

Netflix also announced four more true crime stories coming to the streaming service in 2022:

"The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman" Netflix bio: "This three-part series coming in January tells the insane story of an audacious conman who was convicted in 2005. Then, in a shocking twist, the story reaches into the present day as a family suddenly fears for their mom’s safety."

"The Tinder Swindler" Netflix bio: 'You’ll never 'swipe right' the same again after watching this new film premiering in February 2022 that tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down."

"Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" Netflix bio: "Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. Premieres in 2022."

"Bad Vegan" Netflix bio: "The 2022 series revolves around a restaurateur that falls for a man who cons her out of millions after convincing her he can expand her food empire and make her beloved dog immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests."

