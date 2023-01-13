Friday's Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion, players hope to strike big

If there is a winner in Friday night's drawing, it would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One lucky winner could win the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night, which is now set for $1.35 billion.

If there is a winner, it would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. It's a 1 in 302 million chance to win $1.35 billion.

'"I get caught up in the fever when it gets really crazy like this," said Paul Brainerd of West Hartford.

Mega Millions hopefuls are feeling lucky, even on Friday the 13th.

"You never know. I do it for my kids, if I win they’ll be taken care of, you never know," said Ed Schwab of West Hartford.

The $1.35 billion has a cash option right around $708 million.

"I'd probably give it away to my family, pay off their bills," said Schwab. "I wouldn’t spoil the kids too much because they still have to work like I did."

In Mega Millions history, six jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th, which may be a good sign for what can normally be seen as an unlucky day.

Some customers at Metro in West Hartford said they're not regular lottery players, but when the jackpot gets this big, they can't miss out on the chance to win big.

"It’s not like it only matters if it’s a billion dollars but I just get involved for the fun I guess. You can’t win if you don’t play," said Brainerd.

Good things happen for some who play, one lucky winner at Cumberland Farms in Granby took home $3 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

"I'd take $3 million that would be perfect, I'd retire tomorrow if I had that," said Schwab.

Possibly a little token of luck for Friday night's drawing to keep another winning ticket in Connecticut.

For good karma, players said they'll even donate money to their communities if they strike big.

"Whether it’s libraries or small community stuff in my area just to make a bigger impact," said Brainerd.

Friday's drawing is on the CW20 around 11 p.m. ET.

