The Buzz | Playboi Carti, Nick Cannon slated for tour stops at XL Center

Playboi Carti is set to perform in Hartford tonight while Nick Cannon is slated to stop by this coming spring.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rapper Playboi Carti is bringing his Whole Lotta Red tour to Hartford.

The tour is making a stop at Hartford's XL Center Tuesday night.

2020's Whole Lotta Red earned the rapper his first #1 album this year.

He's grown an audience from his 2017 hit "Magnolia", and collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and others.

Tonight's show kicks off at 8 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Nick Cannon is taking the Wild 'N Out show on the road next year.

The 23 city tour kicks off on May 20 in Atlanta, GA and it wraps up in Atlantic City, NJ on July 2.

The tour stops in Hartford on Saturday, June 4.

Click here for more information.

Congrats are in order for the West Haven Seahawks Peewee Cheerleading Squad!

The team brought home the national title at this year's Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance Competition.

The team's 2nd place win at the regional competition set them up to compete in nationals this year, and they made quite an impression, taking first place in that competition.

