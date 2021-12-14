x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Trending Now

The Buzz | Playboi Carti, Nick Cannon slated for tour stops at XL Center

Playboi Carti is set to perform in Hartford tonight while Nick Cannon is slated to stop by this coming spring.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rapper Playboi Carti is bringing his Whole Lotta Red tour to Hartford.

The tour is making a stop at Hartford's XL Center Tuesday night. 

2020's Whole Lotta Red earned the rapper his first #1 album this year. 

He's grown an audience from his 2017 hit "Magnolia", and collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and others. 

Tonight's show kicks off at 8 p.m. 

Click here to purchase tickets.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Credit: LiveNation

RELATED: The life of Betty White, turning 100 next month, is a page-turner in new book

Nick Cannon is taking the Wild 'N Out show on the road next year. 

The 23 city tour kicks off on May 20 in Atlanta, GA and it wraps up in Atlantic City, NJ on July 2.

The tour stops in Hartford on Saturday, June 4.

Click here for more information. 

Congrats are in order for the West Haven Seahawks Peewee Cheerleading Squad!

The team brought home the national title at this year's Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance Competition. 

The team's 2nd place win at the regional competition set them up to compete in nationals this year, and they made quite an impression, taking first place in that competition. 

Credit: Monica Brazina

RELATED: Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

The Buzz | Playboi Carti, Nick Cannon slated for tour stops at XL Center