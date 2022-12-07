Ryan Reynolds, pregnant Blake Lively visit Santa and Ms. Claus at Essex Steam Train

In sharing the story of Lively and Reynold's visit on Facebook, Essex Steam Train said "We loved your sparkly shoes, Blake!"

ESSEX, Conn. — Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted along the Connecticut shoreline this week enjoying a ride on the Essex Steam Train, and even snapping a picture with Santa and "Jessica" Claus.

Reynolds posted to Instagram Monday, where he and Lively, who was showing off her baby bump while wearing holiday pajamas, shared smiles with the Christmas couple.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," Reynolds said on Instagram.

People.com got a glimpse of his Instagram story, where he jokingly apologized for cropping out his wife's sparkly converse-style shoes out of the initial post.

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story, where it also mentioned Essex Steam Train's Instagram handle.

In sharing the story of Lively and Reynold's visit on Facebook, Essex Steam Train said "We loved your sparkly shoes, Blake!"

Tickets for the Essex Steam Train's Polar Express have proved to be high in demand; tickets went on sale in September and were sold out in a matter of days.

