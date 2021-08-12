The Buzz | Steve-O's Bucket List Tour stops in New Haven

Steve-O is performing at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on Dec. 9.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A popular MTV personality is making a stop in Connecticut as part of his comedy tour.

Steve-O is performing at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on Dec. 9.

We know Steve-O from his wild stunts on MTV, but he's been working to build up his credibility as a stand-up comedian for more than 10 years now.

"It started in 2006 when somebody asked me to do a stunt at a comedy club, I couldn't think of no stunt crazier than doing standup," he said. "I became addicted to it.”

By 2010, Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, was touring in the comedy club circuit.

“That went on for about 11 years before I graduated to theaters,” he said. “Now all of my worlds have converged to where my tour is now a multimedia affair where I perform standup comedy about these super crazy stunts I did, and after the show, I screen the footage of the stunts."

Steve-O also opened up about his sobriety, saying he's been sober for more than a decade.

"It's been 13 years and I'm so grateful for it," he said. "I used to waste a lot of time doing the wrong thing and created a lot of trouble for myself, and now I waste virtually no time at all, I do the right things and I focus my time and attention on what I really want to accomplish."

He added that he’s grateful he's been able to consistently raise the bar in his professional life.

