These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year

The "near me" keyword has helped us find places to go that aren't too far out of range. Here's what people in Connecticut were searching for on Google this year.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for.

Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.

The "near me" keyword has helped us find places to go that aren't too far out of range. People in Connecticut were looking for a "glow-up", as they searched for "facials near me" more than anywhere else in the country. It was the No. 5 top trending "near me" search in the state.

This year, Connecticut was one of the top areas in the country to search for "carnivals near me", along with Philadelphia and Rochester, Minn. It ranked No. 8 in the top 10 trending "near me" searches in Connecticut.

As for the complete top 10 list, various searches for gas prices "near me" made the rankings.

gas prices near me oil prices near me pilates near me cheapest gas near me facials near me comedy shows near me pottery classes near me carnivals near me bingo near me ice cream shops near me

Do you know what a muntjac deer is? More people do now, as that was the top trending animal searched in the state. The muntjac deer can be found in England after it was brought in from China last century, according to WildlifeTrusts.org. The deer you'll most likely find in Connecticut's forests, however, is the White-tailed Deer.

Connecticut continues to keep hold of its pride in pizza, specifically New Haven apizza, but a whole different pie made top trends in local Google searches. Recipes for pizza gain was a top search in Connecticut and was the only place in the country that had that as a trending recipe search.

Pizza gain goes by many names, according to Food.com: Pizzagaina, Pizza Rustica, and Italian Easter Ham Pie. Unlike Wooster Street's thin crust pies, pizza gains are a deep-dish, casserole-style dish, stuffed with Italian meat such as ham, prosciutto, capicola, salami, and pepperoni.

From bass beats to witty rhymes, rap was the state's top-searched music genre.

Take a look at the results and search results from other parts of the United States here.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.