What is trending today | Kid reporter snags Jay-Z interview, viewers weigh in on CT's best doughnuts

The spunky 11-year-old journalist got some great tips from the rap legend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An 11-year-old young reporter hailing from New York is probably the envy of some adult journalists.

Jazzy is lighting up the internet with her vibrant personality and interviews with big stars.

Her latest one-on-one featured rap legend and media mogul Jay-Z.

In the video, she can be heard asking for Jay-Z's tips for success.

He's not the only megastar she's interviewed, a quick scroll down her Instagram shows interviews with David Beckham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nas, and other celebrities.

Jazzy has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, and more than 100,000 on TikTok.

November 11 is National Doughnut Day!

If it seems like we just celebrated this day a few months ago, you're correct.

The first National Doughnut Day is in June.

The two celebrations are in honor of World War I soldiers.

The Salvation Army pitched tents with coffee, donuts, and writing materials for soldiers.

FOX61 asked viewers to chime in on who has the best doughnuts in Connecticut.

Neil’s donuts in Wallingford. Truly the best around. Great local family owned!!! — Stan Capp (@stancapp) November 5, 2021

Deviant Donuts of Mystic. — Kit Harington (@kitsnowdrag) November 5, 2021

Dotties - Woodbury — tony c (@tcinco2) November 5, 2021

Best place is Rogers' Orchards. Their Apple Cider donuts are the greatest. — Anti Twatter (@TwatterAnti) November 5, 2021

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.