Uber Eats lists Connecticut residents as some of the pickiest eaters

CONNECTICUT, USA — Uber Eats released its Thursday annual cravings report Wednesday morning, ranking the states with the pickiest eaters.

The Nutmeg State joined New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia on the list of the pickiest states – with people most often adding special instructions to their orders.

Meanwhile, West Virginia, Delaware, Utah, South Dakota, and Missouri were deemed “super laid back” as people there hardly ever add special instructions.

Read the full cravings report here.

Other highlights from Uber Eats include:

Most popular food items to order: French fries, pad Thai and garlic naan.

Popular food requests: extra soy sauce, extra spicy, and extra gravy.

The most unexpected food and request combos: prosciutto and pickles, bell peppers and cream cheese, watermelon and yellow mustard, ice cream with hot sauce, and sauerkraut on pizza.

Starbucks kicks off its holiday season

Elsewhere in the land of food and drinks, Starbucks lovers will have something to look forward to this week.

The popular coffee giant announced its holiday drinks and cups will return on Thursday.

This year's holiday drinks menu includes Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew and the ever-popular Peppermint Mocha, which is making its 19th appearance on the menu.

For a dairy-free option, customers can go for the new Iced Sugar cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Check out Starbucks' full holiday lineup here.

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News.

