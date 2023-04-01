'What's everyone doing for lunch?' | Hartford Yard Goats survey social media for suggestions

The Hartford Yard Goats are passing the time before spring training with some social media fun, and maybe a last-resort plan to figure out their midday meal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 17.

It’s a question that many ponder if they didn’t brown bag it to work. “What’s for lunch?”

The Hartford Yard Goats are passing the time before spring training with some social media fun, and maybe a last-resort plan to figure out their midday meal.

The Twitter guru for the Goats simply asked its followers late Tuesday morning “What’s everyone doing for lunch?” Minor league teams and sports fans alike came through with impressive suggestions.

The Hartford Wolf Pack, the Capital city's professional ice hockey team, was thinking of stopping by Dunkin’ for a bite, a nod to the Goats' home, Dunkin’ Donuts Park in downtown Hartford.

we were thinking of stopping at Dunkin'. hbu? — Hartford Wolf Pack (@WolfPackAHL) January 31, 2023

“COUNT ME IN!” replied the Yard Goats. However, the goat said they already downed five espresso shots, and who knows if a sixth is safe for small four-legged animals.

The Savannah Bananas, who has gone viral for their fast-growing following, asked if the Goats wanted to join them in grazing on some green Georgia grass.

“Don’t tempt me with a good time,” the Yard Goats replied to the Bananas.

If not today, then maybe a summer grazing sesh will be considered, when the Bananas visit Hartford on Aug. 14 during their national tour.

Perhaps a meetup is what’s on the menu: No reports on where, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats asked “wanna meet halfway?”

Wanna meet halfway?? — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) January 31, 2023

"Ohmygawd a lunch date?" asked the Goats.

It was an automatic "yes" for the Fisher Cats; they are already on the road, as described in a GIF of a kid drifting hand-free in a toy Power Wheels car.

On our way! pic.twitter.com/rag7hQtVGj — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) January 31, 2023

Rochester Red Wings is having the lunch of Triple-A champions. They shared a photo of a plate of loaded potatoes, topped with ground meat and cheese, accompanied by its Plates P’ale.

do goats like plates? pic.twitter.com/vyrbY7GFPy — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) January 31, 2023

“Do goats like plates?” The Red Wings asked.

“Goats don’t discriminate,” replied the Yard Goats.

The Hartford Yard Goats 2023 season starts April 6.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.