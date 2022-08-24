Why flash flooding is actually more likely in a drought

It seems counterintuitive, but if you've had no rain, a flash flood can become more likely. A viral experiment on parched grass can show why.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Southern New England isn't the only part of the country or the world dealing with a severe drought.

In the last couple of weeks, there's an experiment going viral online to show why a flash flood can actually become more likely in a drought.

A meteorology professor at the University of Reading in England demonstrated how three surfaces with different soil moisture levels respond to water: wet grass, normal summer, and after a heat wave.

The idea? The amount of moisture in the soil plays a huge role in how the ground can absorb water.

It’s counterintuitive: in their test, the wet grass absorbed the water in seconds!

The water is able to seep through the topsoil quickly, as it's actually more absorbent when it's damp.

The dried out, parched grass is the opposite.

In this case, the soil has become "hydrophobic," meaning it's repelling the water, not taking it in. This is kind of like when your garden soil won't absorb water.

Flash floods can happen in any environment with heavy rainfall rates. They are most common in cities, where there is a lot of pavement and runoff.

In a severe drought with tons of parched grass, heavy rain can be like pouring water on concrete, making flash floods more likely in your backyard, or more rural areas.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

