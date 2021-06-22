Two 80s bands coming to Bridgeport

REO Speedwagon & Styx are coming to Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two bands theta were big in the 1980s are making a stop in Bridgeport next month. REO Speedwagon and Styx will be playing in Bridgeport on July 28.

The concert will take place at the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Tickets range from $39.50- $99.50 and there are limited VIP packages available.

One of the groups has a connection to Bridgeport and Fairfield County. REO Speedwagon's debut album, REO Speedwagon, was released on Epic Records in 1971. Their most popular song on that album, "157 Riverside Avenue,” refers to the Westport address, where the band stayed while recording in Leka's studio in nearby Bridgeport and remains an in-concert favorite.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. on Livenation.com.

