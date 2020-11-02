Walt Disney World raises annual pass prices again

A Platinum Plus Pass now costs $1,295 – but Florida residents can save hundreds.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — The cost of magic keeps going up at the Happiest Place on Earth. Walt Disney World raised the prices of its annual passes again.

The Platinum Plus Pass – which includes admission to Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course, along with all four theme parks – is now selling for $1,295 plus tax.

According to Inside The Magic, that’s a $76 dollar increase. But Florida residents get a pretty big discount. Locals can purchase that pass for $999.

Of course, not everyone can afford all of Mickey’s bells and whistles, so less expensive passes are available – but those prices went up too. Families who don’t want to worry about scheduling vacations around blackout dates can pick up Platinum Passes for $1,195 each. Florida residents pay $899.

Prices go down from there, but Gold Passes are only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members. Silver and Weekday Select Passes are available only to Florida residents.

You can find more information about Walt Disney World’s annual passes and compare them here.

What other people are reading right now: