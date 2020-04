For weeks, viewers have only speculated who is underneath these masks. Let your guesses from home continue!

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are only six masks left! Who's YOUR winner?

The Masked Singer returns in full form on Wednesday and it's the mother of all faceoffs!

For weeks, viewers have only speculated who is underneath these masks. Some more of those questions will finally be answered Wednesday.

Let your guesses from home continue!

A special, "After the Mask" will be shown following the show.