Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum returns for a 56th year

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — It’s as much about the history as it is about the horror – especially during the Halloween season at the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum.

Film historian and special effects make-up artist Cortlandt Hull is back for his 56th season at the Witch’s Dungeon, which he began in 1966 when he was just 13 years old.

The Plainville location opened three years ago.

“I was fascinated by the artistry of the makeup and the actors that played the parts in the original (horror) films," Hull, who is now 69, said.

From The Phantom of the Opera, to “The Fly”, to Frankenstein, the Witch’s Dungeon has life-sized exhibits that pay homage to the golden era of the silver screen.

Many items in Hull’s collection are genuine articles that were used in the actual movies.

“We have the original one of only two Exorcist heads of Linda Blair and we also have the original make-ups from Planet of the Apes," Hull said.

The Witch’s Dungeon is now open year-round, and Hull says visitors come from all over the country to see the collection.

“That’s one of the reasons I do it because I enjoy sharing all of this with others,” he said.

The Witch’s Dungeon is located at 103 East Main Street in Plainville.

It’s open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Adult tickets are $9, and Children under 12 cost $4. The museum tour typically takes about 45 minutes. To learn more, click.

