Woodstock Fair returns after a year off due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The fair is Connecticut's second oldest

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — For some, Labor Day signals the "unofficial end" to summer – but for others – it's time for the Woodstock Fair.

Always held on Labor Day weekend, the fair had to cancel its 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, with outdoor gathering restrictions rolled back and the introduction of vaccines last winter, the fair has a chance this year.

The Woodstock Fair is Connecticut's second oldest fair - next to the Brooklyn Fair - and features a host of activities including crafts, livestock shows, petting zoo, go-kart races, and much more.

The 160th Woodstock Fair will host entertainment on the Main Stage and South Stage including Vyntyge Skynyrd, Cold Train, and the Linda Ronstadt Experience featuring Tristan McIntosh.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Friday, September 3rd, and will run until September 6th.

General admission is $12 while seniors 65+ and active-duty military members with ID tickets are at $18. Children under 10 years old are free.

Learn more about the Woodstock Fair on their website.

