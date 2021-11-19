WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to Mohegan Sun Arena

The live sports entertainment company, based in Stamford, will host its first live show at Mohegan Sun in nearly three years.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — WWE will ring in 2022 with its first Friday Night SmackDown show, live in Connecticut.

The sports entertainment company, based in Stamford, will host Friday Night SmackDown live at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, January 7.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live every Friday at 8 p.m. on FOX61.

This is the first live event at Mohegan Sun Arena in almost three years. The last live event to take place from Mohegan Sun was a live episode of Friday Night SmackDown on March 26, 2019.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, November 23 online through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office the following day, Wednesday, November 24.

