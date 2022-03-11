WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Hartford

Fans get to see their favorite performers including Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits and Queen Zelina.

HARTFORD, Conn. — WWE is making a comeback to Hartford's XL Center for the first time in three years.

Fans get to see their favorite performers including Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, Queen Zelina, Dana Brooke, and many more.

WWE's Monday Night Raw will be on May 9.

Tickets will go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. For an exclusive presale code to purchase tickets on March 16 from 10 AM to March 17 at 11:59 PM, fans can sign up for the XL Center Cyber Club.

Tickets range in price from $19 all the way to $124.

May 9th will also feature the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

