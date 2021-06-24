Yale Repertory Theatre to reopen in 2022

According the company's website, "Today is My Birthday" will be the first production beginning on January 27.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — To turn a popular phrase, the show will go...in January 2022.

The Yale Repertory Theatre on Chapel Street will begin the new year with a new production call Today is My Birthday, written by Susan Soon He Stanton and director Mina Morita. The play is set to run from January 27 to February 19.

“I am thrilled about each and every one of these plays, and about the opportunities they represent to center the voices of visionary and inspiring artists. That there will be laughter, music, and bracing argument echoing in our theaters again inspires me in the project of connecting to local and national audiences,” said Artistic Director James Bundy. “It’s especially exciting to feel how powerfully the strength and creativity of our community will be represented by Yale School of Drama alumni, faculty, students, and brilliant colleagues from across the nation.”

The next play will be Choir Boy, written by Yale Rep's Playwright in Residence Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Christopher D Betts. This production is scheduled to run from March 31 to April 23 at the University Theatre at 222 York Street.

According to the Yale Repertory Theatre's website, health protocols set by the city of New Haven, Connecticut, and University entities.

Theatre officials say tickets for the theatre's upcoming season will go on a sale at a date announced in the fall of 2021.

