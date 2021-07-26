Yard Goats to Host Nitro Circus at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Circus features daredevils jumping on bikes, scooters and motor boards

HARTFORD, Conn. — For the first time, the Nitro Circus will appear at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in September according to officials at the Hartford Yard Goats.

The show, a high energy circus will happen Friday, September 24 at 7:00PM. According to officials, "Nitro Circus includes some of the best daredevils that will brave the world’s largest jumps on bikes, scooters and skateboards. The “You Got This” show will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist.

After its first stop in Hartford, the show will visit more than 25 cities across North America.

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00AM, and may be purchased online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), phone 860-246-GOAT (4628), or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Joining Williams are fellow countrymen Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline, and Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right. Decorated American BMX rider Kurtis Downs - who thrilled a national TV audience while competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show” earlier this year - will also appear, as will U.S. FMX legend Adam Jones.

