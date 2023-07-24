A Golf Marathon sprints ahead to support charity

The “Golf Endurance Challenge” is a fast and furious way for one player to give back

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Connecticut — Once a year, Brian Cuddeback hits the links at the Golf Club of Avon and the shots don’t stop.

Cuddeback is now in his fourth year of what he calls the “Golf Endurance Challenge” – a dawn to dusk marathon where he plays as many golf holes as he can for his charity, Avon-based Gifts of Love.

“I start at 5:30am and end at about 8:30 tonight,” said Cuddeback, who, in his professional life, is an insurance executive at Cigna.

This year, Cuddeback is set on raising 40 thousand dollars for the non-profit Gifts of Love, which supports families in need from Hartford to the Farmington Valley.

Golf Club of Avon member Steve Hahn serves as the “caddy” for Cuddeback and keeps the swift pace moving up and down the course.

“It’s really about Gifts of Love -- you have got to do something a little crazy to get people interested in supporting (the charity) so that’s what this is all about,” Hahn said.

Cuddeback is aiming to play 11 rounds of golf in a single day which translates to 198 holes, he says he has many donors who are supporting him but is always looking to raise more funds for his cause.

“Regardless of how much golf I play,” said Cuddeback.“This is about raising money for Gifts of Love.” Cuddeback laughed. “The best part of this could be the birdies but, more likely, it’s about giving back.”

To learn more about Gifts of Love click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.