A mural rising up in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — The mural has yet to have a formal name, but it is already making a statement on Morgan Street in Downtown Hartford. On the southern facing façade of the Millenium Apartments, mural artist Michael Rice and his team are in the midst of a supersized project – billed as the tallest mural in New England.

Rice has been commissioned by the RiseUp Group – an organization that has raised funds to create memorable murals across the state. The painting depicts a boy releasing a jar of fireflies.

“Given its location, I wanted it to be something everyone can relate to,” Rice said. “we want it to celebrate hope, joy, and a sense of innocence and, actually, a sense of calm.”

Matt Conway, the executive director of the RiseUp Group said that the mural is getting noticed in more ways than one.

“This is unprecedented for this state, you see murals like this in New York City and out in California but for Connecticut this is really next level -- it's almost doubling the size of our previous tallest mural,” Conway said.

The mural will be 18 stories high (around 170 feet tall) when it is done.

There is no exact date for completion, but RiseUp expects the work will be ready by mid to late June.

