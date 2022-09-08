Game on | Albertus Magnus esports camp is in play once again

The college is offering a look into the world of video game design and competitive play.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the second year in a row, Albertus Magnus College offered its esports camp to high school students from towns around the state. The premise of the one-day program was to provide students a look into the billion-dollar business that is the video game industry.

“We have a primer on what esports is and then students compete in a tournament. They’ll also make a 3D world,” said Jeremy Peterson, the staff advisor of gaming and esports at Albertus Magnus.

Peterson said that the camp is geared to offer hands-on learning that combines both education and gaming.

There are a few esports teams on campus, Peterson noted. Last semester, Albertus Magnus took on other esports teams from as close by as UConn and as far away as Nova Scotia.

“You can actually earn a scholarship when you come here,” Peterson said.

Albertus Magnus esports summer camp 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Romario Salisman, is a rising junior at Bridgeport Central High School in Bridgeport who was one of 19 esports campers.

“If I could get a scholarship at some college for playing (video) games that would be great,” Salisman said.

“We hope to really inspire other kids to get up and to go to college and do this, now that it is an option,” Peterson added.

“Who doesn’t like video games?” Salisman laughed.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.