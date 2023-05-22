Banners and spirits raised for veterans in Manchester

“Hometown Heroes” Veterans Banner program begins

MANCHESTER, Conn. — After nearly two years of planning, raising money, and setting up -- the Manchester Veterans Banner Program has taken off – literally.

All week long, the Manchester Public Works Department will be skillfully putting up 28 banners on light poles along Main Street – each banner honors a local veteran.

Richard Zaremba, a retired schoolteacher and now crossing guard brought the program they call “Hometown Heroes” to Manchester.

“This is worth all the effort because I know so many people are going to see it,” Zaremba said.

The first banner to be raised honors 97-year-old Air Force veteran William Lynn, a Manchester native who served in World War Two, The Korean War, and Vietnam.

As he watched his banner being lifted, Lynn said, “I just can’t say thank you enough, it really touches me deeply.”

The banner program is largely credited to Mihika Joshi, who is a freshman at South Windsor High School. Joshi began her banner program in South Windsor in 2020 and she is pitching in to assist with the new veterans’ banners in Manchester.

“I started when I was just in 5th grade, and I am really excited because this program means a lot to me and seeing it, it’s so heartwarming,” Joshi said. “It’s really great to see people come together for this.”

The Hometown Heroes Veterans Banners are expected to be on display on Main Street in Manchester through Veterans Day.

