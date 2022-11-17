Manchester Road Race gets fans off on the right foot

Giving thanks for the Thanksgiving Day tradition

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Country Club was, once again, the setting the scene for the Manchester Road Race.

That happens each year with the Earl Yost Media Conference. The press conference officially ushers in Road Race season where everything about the upcoming race is discussed.

In 2022, Manchester Road Race President Tris Carta said he expects even more excitement on the streets this year.

“(There are) definitely more runners and we’re getting back in the swing again. Last year I think a lot of people were kind of hesitant out there, I think more people are coming out more now our numbers are up," Carta said.

Carta noted he expects upwards of 11 thousand runners to compete when the gun goes off on Main Street in Manchester on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m.

Each year the Road Race Committee selects an honorary chairperson, this year that distinction is going to Dave Prindiville.

Dr. Dave spent 37 years working with the road race and served as the president from 1990-2006, he retired and moved to Cape Cod in 2014 but this year he’s come back.

“It is such an honor to be back and to be able to thank the people who helped me," Prindiville said

Jim Harvey, who is the elite athlete coordinator for the race, noted that a top field will return to the streets of Manchester and said he is especially excited about the vibe the race brings to the area.

“Manchester is the place to be for the love and passion…The athletes love to come back to Manchester – once they have sampled the atmosphere,” Harvey said.

