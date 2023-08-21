Boats help battle against invasive aquatic plants in Connecticut

“Weed Harvesters” are nothing new on lakes but more are now needed.

SALISBURY, Conn. — The small lake with a very long name has a team fighting against invasive aquatic plants like Milfoil. On Lake Wononscopmuc, the lake association has two boats that are built to fight against invasive aquatic plants, and their work continues.

Known as “Weed Harvesters” the boats are no stranger to lakes across the state and are especially busy this time of year.

John Sullivan is part of the Lake Wononscopmuc Association which helps keep the 343 acre-lake beautiful. He also helps run a small boat.

“It’s got cutters you lower the boom, then the cutters, and as you’re going along it cuts the (weeds), and then they go up the conveyor into the basket in the back,” he said.

Bill Littauer lives on the lake and is president of the Lake Wononscopmuc Association.

“Eurasian Water Milfoil is what we’re really going after here because it grows like 10 inches a week,” Littauer said. “As long as there is light it can grow.”

Weed harvesting boats are well known to many aquatic communities but, Sullivan said, there is a definite need for them now.

“Milfoil has been around for a long time… there are all sorts of invasive things that are a threat, and you just have to keep them at bay,” Standing by a dock with the lake behind him, Sullivan then said. “It (this lake) is very clean and we are going to keep it that way.”

