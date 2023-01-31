Bob's Furniture teams up with NY Giants for mattress giveaway to Coast Guard Academy

The Giants Ottis “OJ” Anderson, who won two Super Bowls and a Superb Bowl 25 MVP helped distribute them around.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The marching orders for the officer candidates at the Coast Guard Academy involved a bit more bounce on a sunny Tuesday.

That’s because the candidates joined volunteers from Bob’s Discount Furniture and the New York Giants to load in 50 new “Bob-O-Pedic” Mattresses at the Academy’s Chase Hall, Bob’s teamed up with the Giants to make the giveaway possible.

"This is a perfect time for us to get these mattresses…the (officer candidates) are going through some intense physical training so they will need that rest," said Captain Joe Meuse from the Coast Guard Academy.

Ramesh Murthy, the chief supply chain officer from Bob’s Discount Furniture said they love supporting the military and the veterans and all their causes, and they love partnering with the New York Giants.

Also, on hand to make sure the mattress mission was a success, the Giants Ottis “OJ” Anderson, who won two Super Bowls as a running back for the team and was the Super Bowl 25 MVP.

"I’m out here at the Coast Guard Academy to see our future leaders, that’s what I am looking at here – future leaders," Anderson said.

Anderson helped to carry mattresses into rooms at Chase Hall on the Coast Guard grounds.

“They want to make a difference in the World, and I am excited to be a part of that," said Anderson.

The officer candidates are now in week two of a 17-week program.

"These kinds of things mean a lot to us, and this means a lot to the students as well," said Captain Meuse.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.