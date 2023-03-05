Students work toward building a future at Construction Career Day

The event is made possible by volunteers lending their time to the students looking to learn about a varied spectrum of different jobs in the building field.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — More than 800 students from across Connecticut gathered on the sprawling grounds of the New Life Church in Wallingford for the 14th edition of Construction Career Day.

The event, which is put on by the Associated Builders and Contractor’s Connecticut Chapter is made possible by numerous volunteers to lend their time and talents to the students looking to learn about a varied spectrum of different jobs in the building field.

Chris Fryxell is the president of the Connecticut Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

“It’s hands-on, it’s not walking from booth to booth, we want kids to have an opportunity to really touch the equipment, touch the tools, and experience what it’s like to be in construction,” Fryxell said.

With excavators and lifts and even a scaffolding set up for students to discover, Fryxell said there is a serious shortfall in the jobs in his industry so an event like Construction Career Day can only help.

“We estimate there are about 600 thousand skilled tradespeople that are needed just to meet 2023 demand and so we’re hoping to spark some demand and some interest here,” said Fryxell.

Joseph Kelly, a junior at Old Saybrook High School was looking over the various machinery that students could try out while at Construction Career Day.

“I personally don’t like the idea of a desk or office job, I prefer doing something hands-on and construction seems like a solid choice,” Kelly said.

After descending from a lift, Sofia Rudus, a freshman at Derby High School said she's always thinking about what she wants to do in life and this is a possibility.

“There are great opportunities in construction, and we just hope some of the kids here today take advantage of that,” added Fryxell.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.