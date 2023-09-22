A century of success is celebrated at the Burlington Fish Hatchery

While some things have changed at the hatchery since 1923, a lot has remained the same.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — It is a century's worth of fish stories in Burlington and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) has reason to celebrate.

This month, the Burlington Fish Hatchery is turning 100.

Mike Beauchene, a supervising fisheries biologist at CT DEEP said while some things have changed at the hatchery, a lot has remained the same.

“Largely everything you see here is in the same place that it was 100 years ago – there might be things “duct taped” that weren’t here 100 years ago, but largely, everything is in the same place, functioning as it was in 1923," said Beauchene.

Tom Chairvolotti who is the Connecticut DEEP’s supervisor of fish culture and fish health said, “We’re providing fish for people to catch, that was our main goal then (in 1923) and that’s our main goal now, nothing has changed."

Chairvolotti added that the blue-ribbon status of the Farmington River as a trout fishing destination is partly because of the fish they raise at the Burlington Hatchery.

“I think the best part of this is that we make a lot of people happy,” Chairvolotti then said, “we just want to keep the tradition alive of trout fishing in New England.," said Cahirvolotti.

