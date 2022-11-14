Renowned harpist putting on concert to honor Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers

Grace Cloutier will perform at the Saint John’s Episcopal Church in North Haven to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Grace Cloutier is a classically trained concert harpist who has traveled the world performing on stages from Carnegie Hall to the White House. This week, she is staying local.

A far cry from Carnegie Hall, Cloutier will perform at the Saint John’s Episcopal Church in North Haven to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I’m bringing Carnegie Hall to North Haven,” said Cloutier.

The world-renowned musician has been personally touched by Alzheimer’s Disease. She is the primary caregiver for her mother Margaret. This concert is for her mother and others battling the disease.

“This is what I’m most passionate about because this is how I feel I can best help people,” she said.

November is National Caregivers Month, more reason Cloutier is taking her talents to North Haven.

“We’re just so grateful to people like Grace for doing this – using their talents to help other people but also help themselves get through this really challenging process,” Kristen Cusato, the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter said.

Cloutier said the concert is about spreading love and hope.

“I’m kind of famous for saying “music touches a part of the soul that nothing else and no one can,” she said.

For more information about the concert called the “Friendsgiving Harp Performance to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association” click here.

The Alzheimer’s Association runs a 24/7 Helpline 1-800-272-3900.

