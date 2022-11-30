Staying sharp, axe throwers head to World Championships

The Thomaston trio will take part in World Axe Throwing League Championship in Wisconsin.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THOMASTON, Conn. — Making their mark is easy, it’s where the axe ends up that’s the hard part. Marcia Lozier, Mike Fitzgerald, and Joe Lindsey, Sr. all practice out of the Litchfield County Axe House in Thomaston and all three of them have qualified to compete at the World Axe Throwing Championships in Fox Cities, Wisconsin this weekend.

Lozier and Fitzgerald will compete in the team or “Dual” event and Lindsey will throw in the singles event.

“I'm super stoked, I can’t wait,” said Lozier, who is a bookkeeper by trade and is also a manager at the Litchfield County Axe House.

Lozier added that the sport of axe throwing has been building in the last few years.

“I believe the prize pool [for this weekend's tournament] is $50,000," Lozier said. "Basically, all the disciplines will come and throw this weekend and then the finals will be taped and broadcast on ESPN.”

“We are some of the lucky few out of thousands of people that get to go the worlds and compete,” Fitzgerald said.

Lozier said she trains around eight hours each week.

“We are representing Connecticut,” Lozier added after hitting the bullseye during practice.

To learn more about the World Axe Throwing Championship click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.