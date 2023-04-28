Connecticut Spring Boat Show returns with mission to turn tide against cancer

The boat show showcases everything in Essex from skiffs to luxury sailboats.

ESSEX, Conn. — The seventh edition of the Connecticut Spring Boat Show is back on the waters of Essex and, by all accounts here, the show helps to usher in the unofficial start of the aquatic season in the state.

"The boating industry is huge for the state of Connecticut,” she added, “it is important that we support the industry by having a show like this where we can gather all of the boat brokers and exhibitors together to showcase what they have to offer," Sarah Wadle, who is the promotions manager of the popular boat show said.

Connecticut Spring Boat Show founder and CEO Bob Davis brought the weekend event to Essex and noted that the show has a deeper impact because of his charity called “Sails Up 4 Cancer”. 50% of admission ticket sales go to Sails Up 4 Cancer.

Davis, a two-time cancer survivor said, “we like to think we have your back when it comes to Sails Up 4 Cancer and supporting your struggles with cancer.”

In 2022, the Connecticut Spring Boat Show raised $23,000 to help cancer patients.

This year, the Connecticut Spring Boat Show will display at least 55 vessels of every variety in Essex.

"We have dingy boats to giant yachts for sale here,” Wadle said.

“This show itself is growing as is Sails Up 4 Cancer, so we are really proud of everything," said Davis.

The 2023 Connecticut Spring Boat Show runs rain or shine April 28 to April 30. To learn more, click here.

