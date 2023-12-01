'Significant' dinosaur fossil discovery made in Colorado

A member of the public found the tibia and fibula that belonged to a large-bodied herbivore dinosaur.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The public will get the chance this month to watch volunteers remove recently discovered dinosaur fossils from the rock they've been held in for 170 million years in the Royal Gorge Region.

A member of the public discovered two "significant" fossils while hiking on public lands in the Royal Gorge Region and reported the discovery, a Facebook post from the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center says.

It turned out to be two intact leg bones, a tibia and fibula, from a sauropod, which is a large-bodied herbivore dinosaur. They are the first intact dinosaur bones found in the area in a long time.

Intact skeletal remains are rare to find, and it is more rare to find them still oriented how they would have been when the animal was alive, according to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS).

After coordination with the DMNS, the Bureau of Land Management and the Royal Gorge Museum & History Center, an excavation team was sent out to carefully extract the fossils.

Personnel from the DMNS and BLM worked together to excavate and encase the fragile fossils in plaster jackets. That kept them intact so they could be transported to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center for proper preparation and stabilization work.

Volunteers will work there to remove the fossils and stabilize them using special chemicals. The public will be able to view their work in real time starting later this month.

The Museum & History Center has a grand fossil reveal planned for 10 a.m. Jan. 21. After that, the public is invited to watch as volunteers open the casts to begin the preparation process.

Volunteers with the Western Interior Paleontological Society (WIPS) along with museum paleo-volunteers will be working to prepare and preserve the fossils in the museum’s Program Room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday over the next several weeks starting Jan. 21.

Once that work is complete, the fossils will be permanently stored and displayed at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center. It's located in Cañon City’s former Municipal Building at 612 Royal Gorge Blvd. The Museum and History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, please call the museum at 719-269-9036 or send an email to historycenter@canoncity.org.

The last major fossil discovery in the Royal Gorge Region was in 1992 with the excavation of Ms. Spike (as known as the Small Stegosaurus) and Tony’s Tree in 1998.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories