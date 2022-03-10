In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween

The Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine showcases a new Jack O’ Lantern experience.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October.

For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”

Throughout the stone pathways that descend 75 feet underground, the property is now decorated and illuminated with 300 festive pumpkins.

“I had this idea to put pumpkins in the (Copper) Mine and I found a great organization that was willing to partner with us they dropped off 300 pumpkins, extension cords, and flood lights and said have at it," said Morgan Bengel, museum curator and site administrator.

The pumpkins – all professionally carved by a Long Island outfit known as “Rise of the Jack O’ Lanterns” – have been strategically placed across a 100-yard loop inside the Mine.

“This site was made for this!” Bengel added.

The pumpkins – all plastic to prevent rotting -- are already drawing crowds at the Old New-Gate Prison.

“We're trying to celebrate the season while honoring our history,” Bengel said, adding: “I think the best part is offering something that people haven’t experienced before and something that they can make a tradition.”

Light into the Dungeon runs all October Wednesday through Monday from 12p to 6p at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine. Tickets ($20) must be purchased online in advance. To find out more click here.

