For foster kids, “The Closet” offers a chance to dress for success

The new boutique in Wallingford caters to foster families and offers donated clothing, shoes, backpacks, and toys.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Just 1,300 square feet can make a big impact on the lives of foster families, and, in Wallingford what’s called “The Closet” is proof of that.

The new boutique is tailor-made just for foster families and offers donated clothing, shoes, backpacks, and toys for foster children to take – all free of charge.

Erin Johnston and Megan Pearson, two foster moms who run the non-profit “Fostering Family Hope” are the duo behind “The Closet”.

"They can get clothing, pajamas, shoes, hair care products, toys, books – pretty much anything a child would need when they are coming into a new home or throughout their time in a (foster) home," said Johnson after the official ribbon cutting for the store.

Pearson noted that everything hanging on the racks inside “The Closet” is donated by the public.

“It’s just a community resource that is really important because foster care doesn’t always have that – so it’s a bigger resource than just a store," said Pearson.

The Closet, which is on Hall Avenue in Wallingford is by appointment only and once foster kids are inside the boutique they can take their pick of any styles hanging on the racks.

"This doesn’t exist, at least not here in Connecticut so this is a beautiful vision we are seeing come together and we are so excited about it," Johnston said.

The team at the Closet is always looking for donations to help foster kids. To learn more about Fostering Family Hope click here.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

