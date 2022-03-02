West Haven billiards club owner breaks Straight Pool world record

A Pro Billiards player in West Haven makes his mark.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Jayson Shaw has traveled the World as a top professional pool player, and he has the trophies and accolades to prove it.

But, last month, Shaw achieved, perhaps, his crowning and most elusive goal. Playing what’s known as “14.1 Straight Pool”, Shaw set the all-time record for sinking consecutive shots – 714 balls without a miss.

“I had a feeling inside that I could do it,” said Shaw.

He is originally from Glasgow, Scotland, and now lives in the West Haven area where he owns US-1 Billiards and Bar with his wife, Ara.

The record, which was held by Pool legend Willie Mosconi for 65 years, had been broken in 2018 by a 9-ball player named John Schmidt when he pocketed 626 balls. Shaw beat that record, sinking 714 balls at the Street Lights Billiards Academy in Alexandria, Virginia just two weeks ago.

“It’s 51 racks of continuous balls potted without any misses, I did it in two hours and 39 minutes,” Shaw said.

Bobby Chamberlain, the founder of the “Legends of Pocket Billiards” and the owner of the Street Lights Billiards Academy, witnessed Shaw’s feat firsthand at his Virginia-based club.

“This is our biggest record that we have in Billiards,” Chamberlain said. “Honestly, I can’t believe it, I’m still mesmerized by it.”

Shaw, who will leave for yet another Billiards tournament in England next week, said he expects his record of 714 in a row to stand for a while.

“I don’t think it will be beaten anytime soon. And if someone does beat it, I’ll be there, right behind them trying to beat it again,” Shaw said.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

---

